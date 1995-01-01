GGP - Livre de Guernesey

ggp
The Livre de Guernesey is the currency of Guernesey. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Livre de Guernesey exchange rate is the GGP to USD rate. The currency code for Guernsey Pound is GGP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find Livre de Guernesey rates and a currency converter.

Livre de Guernesey Stats

NameLivre de Guernesey
Symbol£
Minor unit1/100 = Penny
Minor unit symbolp
Top GGP conversionGGP to USD
Top GGP chartGGP to USD chart

Livre de Guernesey Profile

CoinsFreq used: p1, p2, p5, p10, p20, p50, £1, £2
Bank notesFreq used: £1, £5, £10, £20, £50
Users
Guernesey

Taux de change en direct

DeviseTauxModifier
EUR / USD1,07459
GBP / EUR1,18052
USD / JPY161,457
GBP / USD1,26858
USD / CHF0,903969
USD / CAD1,36766
EUR / JPY173,500
AUD / USD0,666775

Taux de la banque centrale

DeviseInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %