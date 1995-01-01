ggp
GGP - Libra de Guernsey

The Libra de Guernsey is the currency of Guernsey. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Libra de Guernsey exchange rate is the GGP to USD rate. The currency code for Guernsey Pound is GGP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find Libra de Guernsey rates and a currency converter.

Libra de Guernsey Stats

NameLibra de Guernsey
Symbol£
Minor unit1/100 = Penny
Minor unit symbolp
Top GGP conversionGGP to USD
Top GGP chartGGP to USD chart

Libra de Guernsey Profile

CoinsFreq used: p1, p2, p5, p10, p20, p50, £1, £2
Bank notesFreq used: £1, £5, £10, £20, £50
Users
Guernsey

Taxas de moeda em tempo real

MoedaTaxaAlterar
EUR / USD1,07450
GBP / EUR1,18017
USD / JPY161,437
GBP / USD1,26810
USD / CHF0,903773
USD / CAD1,36783
EUR / JPY173,464
AUD / USD0,666700

Taxas do Banco Central

MoedaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%