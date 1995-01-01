GGP - 根西岛镑

The 根西岛镑 is the currency of 根西岛. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 根西岛镑 exchange rate is the GGP to USD rate. The currency code for Guernsey Pound is GGP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find 根西岛镑 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|根西岛镑
|Symbol
|£
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Penny
|Minor unit symbol
|p
|Top GGP conversion
|GGP to USD
|Top GGP chart
|GGP to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: p1, p2, p5, p10, p20, p50, £1, £2
|Bank notes
|Freq used: £1, £5, £10, £20, £50
|Users
根西岛
