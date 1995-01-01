ggp
GGP - 根西岛镑

The 根西岛镑 is the currency of 根西岛. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 根西岛镑 exchange rate is the GGP to USD rate. The currency code for Guernsey Pound is GGP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find 根西岛镑 rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

根西岛镑 Stats

Name根西岛镑
Symbol£
Minor unit1/100 = Penny
Minor unit symbolp
Top GGP conversionGGP to USD
Top GGP chartGGP to USD chart

根西岛镑 Profile

CoinsFreq used: p1, p2, p5, p10, p20, p50, £1, £2
Bank notesFreq used: £1, £5, £10, £20, £50
Users
根西岛

Why are you interested in GGP?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to GGP email updatesGet GGP rates on my phoneGet a GGP currency data API for my business

实时货币汇率

货币汇率更改
EUR / USD1.07453
GBP / EUR1.18030
USD / JPY161.428
GBP / USD1.26827
USD / CHF0.903760
USD / CAD1.36779
EUR / JPY173.459
AUD / USD0.666632

央行汇率

货币Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%