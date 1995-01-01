GGP - Libra de Guernsey

The Libra de Guernsey is the currency of Guernsey. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Libra de Guernsey exchange rate is the GGP to USD rate. The currency code for Guernsey Pound is GGP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find Libra de Guernsey rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Libra de Guernsey
|Symbol
|£
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Penny
|Minor unit symbol
|p
|Top GGP conversion
|GGP to USD
|Top GGP chart
|GGP to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: p1, p2, p5, p10, p20, p50, £1, £2
|Bank notes
|Freq used: £1, £5, £10, £20, £50
|Users
Guernsey
Guernsey
