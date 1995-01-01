gel
GEL - اللاري الجورجي

The اللاري الجورجي is the currency of جورجيا. Our currency rankings show that the most popular اللاري الجورجي exchange rate is the GEL to USD rate. The currency code for Georgia Lari is GEL, and the currency symbol is ₾. Below, you'll find اللاري الجورجي rates and a currency converter.

اللاري الجورجي Stats

Nameاللاري الجورجي
Symbolلاري
Minor unit1/100 = Tetri
Minor unit symbolTetri
Top GEL conversionGEL to USD
Top GEL chartGEL to USD chart

اللاري الجورجي Profile

CoinsFreq used: Tetri1, Tetri2, Tetri5, Tetri10, Tetri20, Tetri50, لاري1, لاري2
Bank notesFreq used: لاري1, لاري2, لاري5, لاري10, لاري20, لاري50, لاري100, لاري200
Central bankNational Bank of Georgia
Users
جورجيا

