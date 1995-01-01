GEL - اللاري الجورجي

The اللاري الجورجي is the currency of جورجيا. Our currency rankings show that the most popular اللاري الجورجي exchange rate is the GEL to USD rate. The currency code for Georgia Lari is GEL, and the currency symbol is ₾. Below, you'll find اللاري الجورجي rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|اللاري الجورجي
|Symbol
|لاري
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Tetri
|Minor unit symbol
|Tetri
|Top GEL conversion
|GEL to USD
|Top GEL chart
|GEL to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Tetri1, Tetri2, Tetri5, Tetri10, Tetri20, Tetri50, لاري1, لاري2
|Bank notes
|Freq used: لاري1, لاري2, لاري5, لاري10, لاري20, لاري50, لاري100, لاري200
|Central bank
|National Bank of Georgia
|Users
جورجيا
