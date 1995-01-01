gel
GEL - Georgischer Lari

The Georgischer Lari is the currency of Georgien. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Georgischer Lari exchange rate is the GEL to USD rate. The currency code for Georgia Lari is GEL, and the currency symbol is ₾. Below, you'll find Georgischer Lari rates and a currency converter.

Georgischer Lari Stats

NameGeorgischer Lari
SymbolLari
Minor unit1/100 = Tetri
Minor unit symbolTetri
Top GEL conversionGEL to USD
Top GEL chartGEL to USD chart

Georgischer Lari Profile

CoinsFreq used: Tetri1, Tetri2, Tetri5, Tetri10, Tetri20, Tetri50, Lari1, Lari2
Bank notesFreq used: Lari1, Lari2, Lari5, Lari10, Lari20, Lari50, Lari100, Lari200
Central bankNational Bank of Georgia
Users
Georgien

Live-Wechselkurse

WährungKursÄndern
EUR / USD1,07373
GBP / EUR1,18058
USD / JPY161,491
GBP / USD1,26763
USD / CHF0,903862
USD / CAD1,36964
EUR / JPY173,398
AUD / USD0,665858

Kurse der Zentralbank

WährungInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %