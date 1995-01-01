GEL - Georgischer Lari

The Georgischer Lari is the currency of Georgien. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Georgischer Lari exchange rate is the GEL to USD rate. The currency code for Georgia Lari is GEL, and the currency symbol is ₾. Below, you'll find Georgischer Lari rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Georgischer Lari
|Symbol
|Lari
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Tetri
|Minor unit symbol
|Tetri
|Top GEL conversion
|GEL to USD
|Top GEL chart
|GEL to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Tetri1, Tetri2, Tetri5, Tetri10, Tetri20, Tetri50, Lari1, Lari2
|Bank notes
|Freq used: Lari1, Lari2, Lari5, Lari10, Lari20, Lari50, Lari100, Lari200
|Central bank
|National Bank of Georgia
|Users
Georgien
