GEL - グルジアラリ

The グルジアラリ is the currency of ジョージア. Our currency rankings show that the most popular グルジアラリ exchange rate is the GEL to USD rate. The currency code for Georgia Lari is GEL, and the currency symbol is ₾. Below, you'll find グルジアラリ rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|グルジアラリ
|Symbol
|ラリ
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Tetri
|Minor unit symbol
|Tetri
|Top GEL conversion
|GEL to USD
|Top GEL chart
|GEL to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Tetri1, Tetri2, Tetri5, Tetri10, Tetri20, Tetri50, ラリ1, ラリ2
|Bank notes
|Freq used: ラリ1, ラリ2, ラリ5, ラリ10, ラリ20, ラリ50, ラリ100, ラリ200
|Central bank
|National Bank of Georgia
|Users
ジョージア
ジョージア
