gel
GEL - グルジアラリ

The グルジアラリ is the currency of ジョージア. Our currency rankings show that the most popular グルジアラリ exchange rate is the GEL to USD rate. The currency code for Georgia Lari is GEL, and the currency symbol is ₾. Below, you'll find グルジアラリ rates and a currency converter.

グルジアラリ Stats

Nameグルジアラリ
Symbolラリ
Minor unit1/100 = Tetri
Minor unit symbolTetri
Top GEL conversionGEL to USD
Top GEL chartGEL to USD chart

グルジアラリ Profile

CoinsFreq used: Tetri1, Tetri2, Tetri5, Tetri10, Tetri20, Tetri50, ラリ1, ラリ2
Bank notesFreq used: ラリ1, ラリ2, ラリ5, ラリ10, ラリ20, ラリ50, ラリ100, ラリ200
Central bankNational Bank of Georgia
Users
ジョージア

