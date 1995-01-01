GEL - Lari georgiano

The Lari georgiano is the currency of Georgia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lari georgiano exchange rate is the GEL to USD rate. The currency code for Georgia Lari is GEL, and the currency symbol is ₾. Below, you'll find Lari georgiano rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Lari georgiano
|Symbol
|Lari
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Tetri
|Minor unit symbol
|Tetri
|Top GEL conversion
|GEL to USD
|Top GEL chart
|GEL to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Tetri1, Tetri2, Tetri5, Tetri10, Tetri20, Tetri50, Lari1, Lari2
|Bank notes
|Freq used: Lari1, Lari2, Lari5, Lari10, Lari20, Lari50, Lari100, Lari200
|Central bank
|National Bank of Georgia
|Users
Georgia
Georgia
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to GEL email updatesGet GEL rates on my phoneGet a GEL currency data API for my business
|Divisa
|Tipo
|Cambiar
|EUR / USD
|1,07460
|▲
|GBP / EUR
|1,18053
|▲
|USD / JPY
|161,455
|▲
|GBP / USD
|1,26860
|▲
|USD / CHF
|0,903902
|▲
|USD / CAD
|1,36757
|▲
|EUR / JPY
|173,500
|▲
|AUD / USD
|0,666829
|▼