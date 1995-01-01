gel
GEL - Lari géorgien

The Lari géorgien is the currency of Géorgie. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lari géorgien exchange rate is the GEL to USD rate. The currency code for Georgia Lari is GEL, and the currency symbol is ₾. Below, you'll find Lari géorgien rates and a currency converter.

Lari géorgien Stats

NameLari géorgien
SymbolLari
Minor unit1/100 = Tetri
Minor unit symbolTetri
Top GEL conversionGEL to USD
Top GEL chartGEL to USD chart

Lari géorgien Profile

CoinsFreq used: Tetri1, Tetri2, Tetri5, Tetri10, Tetri20, Tetri50, Lari1, Lari2
Bank notesFreq used: Lari1, Lari2, Lari5, Lari10, Lari20, Lari50, Lari100, Lari200
Central bankNational Bank of Georgia
Users
Géorgie

Taux de change en direct

DeviseTauxModifier
EUR / USD1,07335
GBP / EUR1,18057
USD / JPY161,577
GBP / USD1,26717
USD / CHF0,904699
USD / CAD1,36988
EUR / JPY173,429
AUD / USD0,665752

Taux de la banque centrale

DeviseInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %