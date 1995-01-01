gel
GEL - Georgische lari

The Georgische lari is the currency of Georgië. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Georgische lari exchange rate is the GEL to USD rate. The currency code for Georgia Lari is GEL, and the currency symbol is ₾. Below, you'll find Georgische lari rates and a currency converter.

Georgische lari Stats

NameGeorgische lari
SymbolLari
Minor unit1/100 = Tetri
Minor unit symbolTetri
Top GEL conversionGEL to USD
Top GEL chartGEL to USD chart

Georgische lari Profile

CoinsFreq used: Tetri1, Tetri2, Tetri5, Tetri10, Tetri20, Tetri50, Lari1, Lari2
Bank notesFreq used: Lari1, Lari2, Lari5, Lari10, Lari20, Lari50, Lari100, Lari200
Central bankNational Bank of Georgia
Users
Georgië

