GEL - Lari georgiano

The Lari georgiano is the currency of Geórgia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lari georgiano exchange rate is the GEL to USD rate. The currency code for Georgia Lari is GEL, and the currency symbol is ₾. Below, you'll find Lari georgiano rates and a currency converter.

Lari georgiano Stats

NameLari georgiano
SymbolLari
Minor unit1/100 = Tetri
Minor unit symbolTetri
Top GEL conversionGEL to USD
Top GEL chartGEL to USD chart

Lari georgiano Profile

CoinsFreq used: Tetri1, Tetri2, Tetri5, Tetri10, Tetri20, Tetri50, Lari1, Lari2
Bank notesFreq used: Lari1, Lari2, Lari5, Lari10, Lari20, Lari50, Lari100, Lari200
Central bankNational Bank of Georgia
Users
Geórgia

