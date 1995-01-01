gel
GEL - Georgiska lari

The Georgiska lari is the currency of Georgien. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Georgiska lari exchange rate is the GEL to USD rate. The currency code for Georgia Lari is GEL, and the currency symbol is ₾. Below, you'll find Georgiska lari rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Georgiska lari Stats

NameGeorgiska lari
Symbollari
Minor unit1/100 = Tetri
Minor unit symbolTetri
Top GEL conversionGEL to USD
Top GEL chartGEL to USD chart

Georgiska lari Profile

CoinsFreq used: Tetri1, Tetri2, Tetri5, Tetri10, Tetri20, Tetri50, lari1, lari2
Bank notesFreq used: lari1, lari2, lari5, lari10, lari20, lari50, lari100, lari200
Central bankNational Bank of Georgia
Users
Georgien

Direktuppdaterade växelkurser

ValutaKursÄndra
EUR / USD1,07455
GBP / EUR1,18041
USD / JPY161,431
GBP / USD1,26841
USD / CHF0,903780
USD / CAD1,36775
EUR / JPY173,465
AUD / USD0,666637

Centralbankskurser

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY−0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %