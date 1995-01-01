gel
GEL - 格魯吉亞拉里

The 格魯吉亞拉里 is the currency of 格魯吉亞. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 格魯吉亞拉里 exchange rate is the GEL to USD rate. The currency code for Georgia Lari is GEL, and the currency symbol is ₾. Below, you'll find 格魯吉亞拉里 rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

格魯吉亞拉里 Stats

Name格魯吉亞拉里
Symbol拉里
Minor unit1/100 = Tetri
Minor unit symbolTetri
Top GEL conversionGEL to USD
Top GEL chartGEL to USD chart

格魯吉亞拉里 Profile

CoinsFreq used: Tetri1, Tetri2, Tetri5, Tetri10, Tetri20, Tetri50, 拉里1, 拉里2
Bank notesFreq used: 拉里1, 拉里2, 拉里5, 拉里10, 拉里20, 拉里50, 拉里100, 拉里200
Central bankNational Bank of Georgia
Users
格魯吉亞

Why are you interested in GEL?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to GEL email updatesGet GEL rates on my phoneGet a GEL currency data API for my business

即時貨幣匯率

貨幣匯率變更
EUR / USD1.07334
GBP / EUR1.18091
USD / JPY161.402
GBP / USD1.26752
USD / CHF0.903965
USD / CAD1.36939
EUR / JPY173.239
AUD / USD0.666765

中央銀行匯率

貨幣Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%