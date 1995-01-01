GEL - 格魯吉亞拉里

The 格魯吉亞拉里 is the currency of 格魯吉亞. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 格魯吉亞拉里 exchange rate is the GEL to USD rate. The currency code for Georgia Lari is GEL, and the currency symbol is ₾. Below, you'll find 格魯吉亞拉里 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|格魯吉亞拉里
|Symbol
|拉里
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Tetri
|Minor unit symbol
|Tetri
|Top GEL conversion
|GEL to USD
|Top GEL chart
|GEL to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Tetri1, Tetri2, Tetri5, Tetri10, Tetri20, Tetri50, 拉里1, 拉里2
|Bank notes
|Freq used: 拉里1, 拉里2, 拉里5, 拉里10, 拉里20, 拉里50, 拉里100, 拉里200
|Central bank
|National Bank of Georgia
|Users
格魯吉亞
