GEL - 格魯吉亞拉里

The 格魯吉亞拉里 is the currency of 格魯吉亞. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 格魯吉亞拉里 exchange rate is the GEL to USD rate. The currency code for Georgia Lari is GEL , and the currency symbol is ₾. Below, you'll find 格魯吉亞拉里 rates and a currency converter.