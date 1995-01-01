gel
GEL - Lari georgiano

The Lari georgiano is the currency of Georgia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lari georgiano exchange rate is the GEL to USD rate. The currency code for Georgia Lari is GEL, and the currency symbol is ₾. Below, you'll find Lari georgiano rates and a currency converter.

Lari georgiano Stats

NameLari georgiano
SymbolLari
Minor unit1/100 = Tetri
Minor unit symbolTetri
Top GEL conversionGEL to USD
Top GEL chartGEL to USD chart

Lari georgiano Profile

CoinsFreq used: Tetri1, Tetri2, Tetri5, Tetri10, Tetri20, Tetri50, Lari1, Lari2
Bank notesFreq used: Lari1, Lari2, Lari5, Lari10, Lari20, Lari50, Lari100, Lari200
Central bankNational Bank of Georgia
Users
Georgia

Tassi di cambio live

ValutaTassoModifica
EUR / USD1,07460
GBP / EUR1,18049
USD / JPY161,437
GBP / USD1,26856
USD / CHF0,903991
USD / CAD1,36784
EUR / JPY173,480
AUD / USD0,666777

Tassi della banca centrale

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%