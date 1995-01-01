gel
GEL - Georgian Lari

The Georgian Lari is the currency of Georgia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Georgian Lari exchange rate is the GEL to USD rate. The currency code for Georgia Lari is GEL, and the currency symbol is ₾. Below, you'll find Georgian Lari rates and a currency converter.

Georgian Lari Stats

NameGeorgian Lari
SymbolLari
Minor unit1/100 = Tetri
Minor unit symbolTetri
Top GEL conversionGEL to USD
Top GEL chartGEL to USD chart

Georgian Lari Profile

CoinsFreq used: Tetri1, Tetri2, Tetri5, Tetri10, Tetri20, Tetri50, Lari1, Lari2
Bank notesFreq used: Lari1, Lari2, Lari5, Lari10, Lari20, Lari50, Lari100, Lari200
Central bankNational Bank of Georgia
Users
Georgia

