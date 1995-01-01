gel
GEL - 格鲁吉亚拉里

The 格鲁吉亚拉里 is the currency of 格鲁吉亚. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 格鲁吉亚拉里 exchange rate is the GEL to USD rate. The currency code for Georgia Lari is GEL, and the currency symbol is ₾. Below, you'll find 格鲁吉亚拉里 rates and a currency converter.

格鲁吉亚拉里 Stats

Name格鲁吉亚拉里
Symbol拉里
Minor unit1/100 = Tetri
Minor unit symbolTetri
Top GEL conversionGEL to USD
Top GEL chartGEL to USD chart

格鲁吉亚拉里 Profile

CoinsFreq used: Tetri1, Tetri2, Tetri5, Tetri10, Tetri20, Tetri50, 拉里1, 拉里2
Bank notesFreq used: 拉里1, 拉里2, 拉里5, 拉里10, 拉里20, 拉里50, 拉里100, 拉里200
Central bankNational Bank of Georgia
Users
格鲁吉亚

