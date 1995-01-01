bhd
BHD - الدينار البحريني

The الدينار البحريني is the currency of البحرين. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الدينار البحريني exchange rate is the BHD to USD rate. The currency code for Bahrain Dinar is BHD, and the currency symbol is .د.ب. Below, you'll find الدينار البحريني rates and a currency converter.

الدينار البحريني Stats

Nameالدينار البحريني
SymbolBD
Minor unit1/1000 = Fils
Minor unit symbolFils
Top BHD conversionBHD to USD
Top BHD chartBHD to USD chart

الدينار البحريني Profile

CoinsFreq used: Fils5, Fils10, Fils25, Fils50, Fils100, Fils500
Bank notesFreq used: Fils500, Fils1, Fils5, Fils10, Fils20
Central bankCentral Bank of Bahrain
Users
البحرين

