bhd
BHD - Bahreinse dinar

The Bahreinse dinar is the currency of Bahrein. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bahreinse dinar exchange rate is the BHD to USD rate. The currency code for Bahrain Dinar is BHD, and the currency symbol is .د.ب. Below, you'll find Bahreinse dinar rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Bahreinse dinar Stats

NameBahreinse dinar
SymbolBD
Minor unit1/1000 = Fils
Minor unit symbolFils
Top BHD conversionBHD to USD
Top BHD chartBHD to USD chart

Bahreinse dinar Profile

CoinsFreq used: Fils5, Fils10, Fils25, Fils50, Fils100, Fils500
Bank notesFreq used: Fils500, Fils1, Fils5, Fils10, Fils20
Central bankCentral Bank of Bahrain
Users
Bahrein

Why are you interested in BHD?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to BHD email updatesGet BHD rates on my phoneGet a BHD currency data API for my business

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.07327
GBP / EUR1.18047
USD / JPY161.602
GBP / USD1.26696
USD / CHF0.904850
USD / CAD1.36971
EUR / JPY173.443
AUD / USD0.665822

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%