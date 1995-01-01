bhd
BHD - 巴林第纳尔

The 巴林第纳尔 is the currency of 巴林. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 巴林第纳尔 exchange rate is the BHD to USD rate. The currency code for Bahrain Dinar is BHD, and the currency symbol is .د.ب. Below, you'll find 巴林第纳尔 rates and a currency converter.

巴林第纳尔 Stats

Name巴林第纳尔
SymbolBD
Minor unit1/1000 = Fils
Minor unit symbolFils
Top BHD conversionBHD to USD
Top BHD chartBHD to USD chart

巴林第纳尔 Profile

CoinsFreq used: Fils5, Fils10, Fils25, Fils50, Fils100, Fils500
Bank notesFreq used: Fils500, Fils1, Fils5, Fils10, Fils20
Central bankCentral Bank of Bahrain
Users
巴林

