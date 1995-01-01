bhd
BHD - Dinar bareiní

The Dinar bareiní is the currency of Bahréin. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dinar bareiní exchange rate is the BHD to USD rate. The currency code for Bahrain Dinar is BHD, and the currency symbol is .د.ب. Below, you'll find Dinar bareiní rates and a currency converter.

Dinar bareiní Stats

NameDinar bareiní
SymbolBD
Minor unit1/1000 = Fils
Minor unit symbolFils
Top BHD conversionBHD to USD
Top BHD chartBHD to USD chart

Dinar bareiní Profile

CoinsFreq used: Fils5, Fils10, Fils25, Fils50, Fils100, Fils500
Bank notesFreq used: Fils500, Fils1, Fils5, Fils10, Fils20
Central bankCentral Bank of Bahrain
Users
Bahréin

