BHD - Bahrain-Dinar

The Bahrain-Dinar is the currency of Bahrain. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bahrain-Dinar exchange rate is the BHD to USD rate. The currency code for Bahrain Dinar is BHD, and the currency symbol is .د.ب. Below, you'll find Bahrain-Dinar rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Bahrain-Dinar
|Symbol
|BD
|Minor unit
|1/1000 = Fils
|Minor unit symbol
|Fils
|Top BHD conversion
|BHD to USD
|Top BHD chart
|BHD to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Fils5, Fils10, Fils25, Fils50, Fils100, Fils500
|Bank notes
|Freq used: Fils500, Fils1, Fils5, Fils10, Fils20
|Central bank
|Central Bank of Bahrain
|Users
Bahrain
