bhd
BHD - Bahrain-Dinar

The Bahrain-Dinar is the currency of Bahrain. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bahrain-Dinar exchange rate is the BHD to USD rate. The currency code for Bahrain Dinar is BHD, and the currency symbol is .د.ب. Below, you'll find Bahrain-Dinar rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Bahrain-Dinar Stats

NameBahrain-Dinar
SymbolBD
Minor unit1/1000 = Fils
Minor unit symbolFils
Top BHD conversionBHD to USD
Top BHD chartBHD to USD chart

Bahrain-Dinar Profile

CoinsFreq used: Fils5, Fils10, Fils25, Fils50, Fils100, Fils500
Bank notesFreq used: Fils500, Fils1, Fils5, Fils10, Fils20
Central bankCentral Bank of Bahrain
Users
Bahrain

Why are you interested in BHD?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to BHD email updatesGet BHD rates on my phoneGet a BHD currency data API for my business

Live-Wechselkurse

WährungKursÄndern
EUR / USD1,07458
GBP / EUR1,18059
USD / JPY161,454
GBP / USD1,26864
USD / CHF0,903807
USD / CAD1,36736
EUR / JPY173,495
AUD / USD0,667038

Kurse der Zentralbank

WährungInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %