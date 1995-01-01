bhd
BHD - Bahrainsk dinar

The Bahrainsk dinar is the currency of Bahrain. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bahrainsk dinar exchange rate is the BHD to USD rate. The currency code for Bahrain Dinar is BHD, and the currency symbol is .د.ب. Below, you'll find Bahrainsk dinar rates and a currency converter.

Bahrainsk dinar Stats

NameBahrainsk dinar
SymbolBD
Minor unit1/1000 = Fils
Minor unit symbolFils
Top BHD conversionBHD to USD
Top BHD chartBHD to USD chart

Bahrainsk dinar Profile

CoinsFreq used: Fils5, Fils10, Fils25, Fils50, Fils100, Fils500
Bank notesFreq used: Fils500, Fils1, Fils5, Fils10, Fils20
Central bankCentral Bank of Bahrain
Users
Bahrain

