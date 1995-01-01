bhd
BHD - 巴林第納爾

The 巴林第納爾 is the currency of 巴林. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 巴林第納爾 exchange rate is the BHD to USD rate. The currency code for Bahrain Dinar is BHD, and the currency symbol is .د.ب. Below, you'll find 巴林第納爾 rates and a currency converter.

巴林第納爾 Stats

Name巴林第納爾
SymbolBD
Minor unit1/1000 = Fils
Minor unit symbolFils
Top BHD conversionBHD to USD
Top BHD chartBHD to USD chart

巴林第納爾 Profile

CoinsFreq used: Fils5, Fils10, Fils25, Fils50, Fils100, Fils500
Bank notesFreq used: Fils500, Fils1, Fils5, Fils10, Fils20
Central bankCentral Bank of Bahrain
Users
巴林

