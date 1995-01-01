bhd
バーレーンディナール Stats

Nameバーレーンディナール
SymbolBD
Minor unit1/1000 = Fils
Minor unit symbolFils
Top BHD conversionBHD to USD
Top BHD chartBHD to USD chart

バーレーンディナール Profile

CoinsFreq used: Fils5, Fils10, Fils25, Fils50, Fils100, Fils500
Bank notesFreq used: Fils500, Fils1, Fils5, Fils10, Fils20
Central bankCentral Bank of Bahrain
Users
バーレーン

ライブ通貨レート

通貨レート変更
EUR / USD1.07458
GBP / EUR1.18067
USD / JPY161.444
GBP / USD1.26872
USD / CHF0.903785
USD / CAD1.36709
EUR / JPY173.485
AUD / USD0.666999

中央銀行レート

通貨Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%