BHD - Dinar bahreïni

The Dinar bahreïni is the currency of Bahreïn. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dinar bahreïni exchange rate is the BHD to USD rate. The currency code for Bahrain Dinar is BHD, and the currency symbol is .د.ب. Below, you'll find Dinar bahreïni rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Dinar bahreïni
|Symbol
|BD
|Minor unit
|1/1000 = Fils
|Minor unit symbol
|Fils
|Top BHD conversion
|BHD to USD
|Top BHD chart
|BHD to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Fils5, Fils10, Fils25, Fils50, Fils100, Fils500
|Bank notes
|Freq used: Fils500, Fils1, Fils5, Fils10, Fils20
|Central bank
|Central Bank of Bahrain
|Users
Bahreïn
Bahreïn
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to BHD email updatesGet BHD rates on my phoneGet a BHD currency data API for my business