bhd
BHD - Dinar bahreïni

The Dinar bahreïni is the currency of Bahreïn. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dinar bahreïni exchange rate is the BHD to USD rate. The currency code for Bahrain Dinar is BHD, and the currency symbol is .د.ب. Below, you'll find Dinar bahreïni rates and a currency converter.

Dinar bahreïni Stats

NameDinar bahreïni
SymbolBD
Minor unit1/1000 = Fils
Minor unit symbolFils
Top BHD conversionBHD to USD
Top BHD chartBHD to USD chart

Dinar bahreïni Profile

CoinsFreq used: Fils5, Fils10, Fils25, Fils50, Fils100, Fils500
Bank notesFreq used: Fils500, Fils1, Fils5, Fils10, Fils20
Central bankCentral Bank of Bahrain
Users
Bahreïn

Taux de change en direct

DeviseTauxModifier
EUR / USD1,07457
GBP / EUR1,18067
USD / JPY161,455
GBP / USD1,26871
USD / CHF0,903739
USD / CAD1,36690
EUR / JPY173,494
AUD / USD0,667007

Taux de la banque centrale

DeviseInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %