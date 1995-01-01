bhd
BHD - Dinaro del Bahrain

The Dinaro del Bahrain is the currency of Bahrain. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dinaro del Bahrain exchange rate is the BHD to USD rate. The currency code for Bahrain Dinar is BHD, and the currency symbol is .د.ب. Below, you'll find Dinaro del Bahrain rates and a currency converter.

Dinaro del Bahrain Stats

NameDinaro del Bahrain
SymbolBD
Minor unit1/1000 = Fils
Minor unit symbolFils
Top BHD conversionBHD to USD
Top BHD chartBHD to USD chart

Dinaro del Bahrain Profile

CoinsFreq used: Fils5, Fils10, Fils25, Fils50, Fils100, Fils500
Bank notesFreq used: Fils500, Fils1, Fils5, Fils10, Fils20
Central bankCentral Bank of Bahrain
Users
Bahrain

