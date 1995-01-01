BHD - Dinaro del Bahrain

The Dinaro del Bahrain is the currency of Bahrain. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dinaro del Bahrain exchange rate is the BHD to USD rate. The currency code for Bahrain Dinar is BHD, and the currency symbol is .د.ب. Below, you'll find Dinaro del Bahrain rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Dinaro del Bahrain
|Symbol
|BD
|Minor unit
|1/1000 = Fils
|Minor unit symbol
|Fils
|Top BHD conversion
|BHD to USD
|Top BHD chart
|BHD to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Fils5, Fils10, Fils25, Fils50, Fils100, Fils500
|Bank notes
|Freq used: Fils500, Fils1, Fils5, Fils10, Fils20
|Central bank
|Central Bank of Bahrain
|Users
Bahrain
Bahrain
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to BHD email updatesGet BHD rates on my phoneGet a BHD currency data API for my business