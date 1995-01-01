bhd
BHD - Dinar baremita

The Dinar baremita is the currency of Bahrein. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dinar baremita exchange rate is the BHD to USD rate. The currency code for Bahrain Dinar is BHD, and the currency symbol is .د.ب. Below, you'll find Dinar baremita rates and a currency converter.

Dinar baremita Stats

NameDinar baremita
SymbolBD
Minor unit1/1000 = Fils
Minor unit symbolFils
Top BHD conversionBHD to USD
Top BHD chartBHD to USD chart

Dinar baremita Profile

CoinsFreq used: Fils5, Fils10, Fils25, Fils50, Fils100, Fils500
Bank notesFreq used: Fils500, Fils1, Fils5, Fils10, Fils20
Central bankCentral Bank of Bahrain
Users
Bahrein

