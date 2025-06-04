zar
ZAR - Randul sud-african

Randul sud-african este moneda Africa de Sud. Clasamentele noastre valutare arată că cel mai popular curs de schimb pentru Randul sud-african este cursul de la ZAR la USD. Codul valutar pentru South Africa Rand este ZAR, iar simbolul valutar este R. Mai jos, veți găsi cursurile Randul sud-african și un convertor valutar.

ZARRand Sud-African

As a trading center, multiple currencies circulated throughout South Africa. The first official currency used was the Guilder. During the late 17th century, the Rixdollar was used and was the first South African currency to include paper notes. During British occupation, in 1826, the Cape Colony was put on a sterling basis, though other currencies, including Spanish Dollars, US Dollars, French Francs, and Indian Rupees continued to circulate. In 1921, the Reserve Bank of South Africa was established as the central bank. In 1961, the South African Rand replaced the Pound under a decimalized system. The ratio was 2 ZAR to 1 GBP.

Statistici Randul sud-african

NumeRandul sud-african
SimbolR
Unitate minoră1/100 = Cent
Simbol unitate minorăc
Conversie de top ZARZAR la USD
Grafic de top ZARGrafic ZAR la USD

Profil Randul sud-african

MonedeFreq used: 5c, 10c, 20c, R1, R2, R5
BancnoteFreq used: R10, R20, R50, R100, R200
Banca centralăSouth African Reserve Bank
Utilizatori
Africa de Sud, Lesotho, Namibia

