ZAR - Randul sud-african
Randul sud-african este moneda Africa de Sud. Clasamentele noastre valutare arată că cel mai popular curs de schimb pentru Randul sud-african este cursul de la ZAR la USD. Codul valutar pentru South Africa Rand este ZAR, iar simbolul valutar este R. Mai jos, veți găsi cursurile Randul sud-african și un convertor valutar.
As a trading center, multiple currencies circulated throughout South Africa. The first official currency used was the Guilder. During the late 17th century, the Rixdollar was used and was the first South African currency to include paper notes. During British occupation, in 1826, the Cape Colony was put on a sterling basis, though other currencies, including Spanish Dollars, US Dollars, French Francs, and Indian Rupees continued to circulate. In 1921, the Reserve Bank of South Africa was established as the central bank. In 1961, the South African Rand replaced the Pound under a decimalized system. The ratio was 2 ZAR to 1 GBP.
Statistici Randul sud-african
|Nume
|Randul sud-african
|Simbol
|R
|Unitate minoră
|1/100 = Cent
|Simbol unitate minoră
|c
|Conversie de top ZAR
|ZAR la USD
|Grafic de top ZAR
|Grafic ZAR la USD
Profil Randul sud-african
|Monede
|Freq used: 5c, 10c, 20c, R1, R2, R5
|Bancnote
|Freq used: R10, R20, R50, R100, R200
|Banca centrală
|South African Reserve Bank
|Utilizatori
Africa de Sud, Lesotho, Namibia
