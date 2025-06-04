TWD - Dolarul nou din Taiwan
Dolarul nou din Taiwan este moneda Taiwan. Clasamentele noastre valutare arată că cel mai popular curs de schimb pentru Dolarul nou din Taiwan este cursul de la TWD la USD. Codul valutar pentru Taiwan New Dollar este TWD, iar simbolul valutar este NT$. Mai jos, veți găsi cursurile Dolarul nou din Taiwan și un convertor valutar.
Under Japanese rule, the Taiwanese Yen was introduced as the currency of Taiwan in 1895. It was circulated alongside the Japanese Yen with the two currencies valued at par with one another until the Japanese Empire fell, in 1945. A year later, under the Republic of China government, the Taiwan Dollar (known as TWN) replaced the Yen at par. A New Taiwan Dollar was introduced in 1949 in an attempt to counter the hyperinflation. The 'old' Taiwan Dollar was devalued at an extreme exchange rate of 4000 to 1 TWD. In 2000, the New Taiwan Dollar became the official currency of the Republic of China.
Statistici Dolarul nou din Taiwan
|Nume
|Dolarul nou din Taiwan
|Simbol
|NT$
|Unitate minoră
|1/10 = Jiao
|Simbol unitate minoră
|角
|Conversie de top TWD
|TWD la USD
|Grafic de top TWD
|Grafic TWD la USD
Profil Dolarul nou din Taiwan
|Porecle
|kuài, máo, Taibi
|Monede
|Freq used: NT$1, NT$5, NT$10, NT$50
Rarely used: NT$20
|Bancnote
|Freq used: NT$100, NT$500, NT$1000
Rarely used: NT$200, NT$2000
|Banca centrală
|Central Bank of the Republic of China (Taiwan)
|Utilizatori
Taiwan
Taiwan
