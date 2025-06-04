sar
SAR - Riyal saudit

Riyal saudit este moneda Arabia Saudită. Clasamentele noastre valutare arată că cel mai popular curs de schimb pentru Riyal saudit este cursul de la SAR la USD. Codul valutar pentru Saudi Arabia Riyal este SAR, iar simbolul valutar este ﷼. Mai jos, veți găsi cursurile Riyal saudit și un convertor valutar.

Selectați o monedă

sar
SARRial Saudit

Prior to the 20th century, foreign currencies such as the Maria Theresa Thalers and British Gold Sovereigns circulated and served the monetary needs in Arabia, with the exchange rate of 1 Gold Sovereign being equal to 5 Theresa Thalers. In the early 1900's, the Hejaz Riyal was issued as official currency.

When Saudi Arabia was established in 1932, the Saudi Riyal was introduced. The exchange rate had multiple corrections in its history, with 1 riyal originally being equal to 22 qurush coins. In 1960, the currency changed to 20 qurush coins being equal to 1 riyal. In 1952, the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency (SAMA) was established, with various reforms being introduced in order to establish a single currency system. In 1963, the currency was decimalized and a new subunit called the halala was introduced, dividing the riyal into 100 equal parts.

Statistici Riyal saudit

NumeRiyal saudit
Simbol
Unitate minoră1/100 = Halala
Simbol unitate minorăHalala
Conversie de top SARSAR la USD
Grafic de top SARGrafic SAR la USD

Profil Riyal saudit

MonedeFreq used: Halala5, Halala10, Halala25, Halala50, Halala100
BancnoteFreq used: ﷼1, ﷼5, ﷼10, ﷼20, ﷼50, ﷼100, ﷼500
Banca centralăSaudi Arabian Monetary Agency
Utilizatori
Arabia Saudită

De ce sunteți interesat de SAR?

Vreau să...

Trimit un transfer de bani ieftin în Statele UniteTrimit un transfer de bani ieftin în Regatul UnitTrimit un transfer de bani ieftin în CanadaTrimit un transfer de bani ieftin în AustraliaTrimit un transfer de bani ieftin în Noua ZeelandăMă abonez la actualizările prin e-mail pentru SARObțin cursurile SAR pe telefonul meuObțin un API de date valutare SAR pentru afacerea mea

Cursuri valutare în timp real

MonedăCursVariație
EUR / USD1.15953
GBP / EUR1.14138
USD / JPY156.458
GBP / USD1.32346
USD / CHF0.804500
USD / CAD1.40421
EUR / JPY181.418
AUD / USD0.651716

Ratele băncilor centrale

ValutăRata dobânzii
JPY0.50%
CHF0.00%
EUR2.15%
USD4.25%
CAD2.50%
AUD3.60%
NZD3.00%
GBP4.00%