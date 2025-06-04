SAR - Riyal saudit
Riyal saudit este moneda Arabia Saudită. Clasamentele noastre valutare arată că cel mai popular curs de schimb pentru Riyal saudit este cursul de la SAR la USD. Codul valutar pentru Saudi Arabia Riyal este SAR, iar simbolul valutar este ﷼. Mai jos, veți găsi cursurile Riyal saudit și un convertor valutar.
Prior to the 20th century, foreign currencies such as the Maria Theresa Thalers and British Gold Sovereigns circulated and served the monetary needs in Arabia, with the exchange rate of 1 Gold Sovereign being equal to 5 Theresa Thalers. In the early 1900's, the Hejaz Riyal was issued as official currency.
When Saudi Arabia was established in 1932, the Saudi Riyal was introduced. The exchange rate had multiple corrections in its history, with 1 riyal originally being equal to 22 qurush coins. In 1960, the currency changed to 20 qurush coins being equal to 1 riyal. In 1952, the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency (SAMA) was established, with various reforms being introduced in order to establish a single currency system. In 1963, the currency was decimalized and a new subunit called the halala was introduced, dividing the riyal into 100 equal parts.
Statistici Riyal saudit
|Nume
|Riyal saudit
|Simbol
|﷼
|Unitate minoră
|1/100 = Halala
|Simbol unitate minoră
|Halala
|Conversie de top SAR
|SAR la USD
|Grafic de top SAR
|Grafic SAR la USD
Profil Riyal saudit
|Monede
|Freq used: Halala5, Halala10, Halala25, Halala50, Halala100
|Bancnote
|Freq used: ﷼1, ﷼5, ﷼10, ﷼20, ﷼50, ﷼100, ﷼500
|Banca centrală
|Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency
|Utilizatori
Arabia Saudită
Arabia Saudită
De ce sunteți interesat de SAR?
Vreau să...Trimit un transfer de bani ieftin în Statele UniteTrimit un transfer de bani ieftin în Regatul UnitTrimit un transfer de bani ieftin în CanadaTrimit un transfer de bani ieftin în AustraliaTrimit un transfer de bani ieftin în Noua ZeelandăMă abonez la actualizările prin e-mail pentru SARObțin cursurile SAR pe telefonul meuObțin un API de date valutare SAR pentru afacerea mea