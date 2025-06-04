PKR - Rupia pakistaneză
Rupia pakistaneză este moneda Pakistan. Clasamentele noastre valutare arată că cel mai popular curs de schimb pentru Rupia pakistaneză este cursul de la PKR la USD. Codul valutar pentru Pakistan Rupee este PKR, iar simbolul valutar este ₨. Mai jos, veți găsi cursurile Rupia pakistaneză și un convertor valutar.
Currency in British India
Much of the monetary history of Pakistan is shared with that of India, as Pakistan was part of India up until 1947. In 1825, British India adopted a silver standard system based on the Rupee and was used until the late 20th century. Although India was a colony of Britain, it never accepted the Sterling Pound. In 1866, financial establishments collapsed and control of paper money was shifted to the British government, with the presidency banks being dismantled a year later. That same year, the Victoria Portrait series of notes was issued in honor of Queen Victoria, and remained in use for approximately 50 years.
The Pakistani Rupee Post-Independence
When Pakistan became independent in 1947, Indian Rupees with a Pakistan stamp were used as a temporary currency. One year later, in1948, the Pakistani Rupee was introduced keeping its peg to the British Pound. In 1961, the Pakistani Rupee was decimalized, and the annas subunits were replaced with the paise. The Pakistani Rupee changed to a managed float regime in 1982.
Statistici Rupia pakistaneză
|Nume
|Rupia pakistaneză
|Simbol
|₨
|Unitate minoră
|1/100 = Paisa
|Simbol unitate minoră
|Paisa
|Conversie de top PKR
|PKR la USD
|Grafic de top PKR
|Grafic PKR la USD
Profil Rupia pakistaneză
|Monede
|Freq used: ₨1, ₨2, ₨5
|Bancnote
|Freq used: ₨10, ₨50, ₨100, ₨500, ₨1000, ₨20
|Banca centrală
|State Bank of Pakistan
|Utilizatori
Pakistan
Pakistan
De ce sunteți interesat de PKR?
Vreau să...Trimit un transfer de bani ieftin în Statele UniteTrimit un transfer de bani ieftin în Regatul UnitTrimit un transfer de bani ieftin în CanadaTrimit un transfer de bani ieftin în AustraliaTrimit un transfer de bani ieftin în Noua ZeelandăMă abonez la actualizările prin e-mail pentru PKRObțin cursurile PKR pe telefonul meuObțin un API de date valutare PKR pentru afacerea mea