NOK - Krona norwegiană
Krona norwegiană este moneda Norvegia. Clasamentele noastre valutare arată că cel mai popular curs de schimb pentru Krona norwegiană este cursul de la NOK la USD. Codul valutar pentru Norway Krone este NOK, iar simbolul valutar este kr. Mai jos, veți găsi cursurile Krona norwegiană și un convertor valutar.
The Rigsdaler was used as the main form of currency in Norway until 1816. During this time, Danish currency also circulated in Norway, as the two countries were in a political union. In 1816, the modern central bank of Norway, Norges Bank, was established and the monetary unit was changed to Speciedaler. The currency got devalued in 1830 and was then pegged to silver on a fixed basis. In 1875, Norway joined the Scandinavian Monetary Union (SMU) and adopted the Krone as its official currency. The union lasted until 1914, though all the countries kept their respective currencies afterwards. The Norwegian Krone moved on and off of a gold standard and was also pegged to a number of different currencies at various rates.
- 1916-1920, 1928-1931: The Krone is put on a gold standard
- 1931: The currency is fixed to the British Pound at a rate of 19.9 Kroner to 1 Pound
- 1939: It is re-pegged to the US Dollar at a rate of 4.4. Kroner to 1 Dollar
- 1940: Under German occupation, it is re-pegged to the Reichsmark at a rate of 1 Krone to 0.6 Reichsmark
- 1945: The peg is switched to the Pound, this time at a rate of 20 Kroner to 1 Pound
- 1949: The Krone’s peg changes to the US Dollar at a rate of 7.142 NOK to 1 USD
- 1971: The Norwegian Krone begins to float freely in the market
- 1978: The NOK is then linked to a basket of currencies
- 1992: The currency is let to float freely in the market
Statistici Krona norwegiană
|Nume
|Krona norwegiană
|Simbol
|kr
|Unitate minoră
|1/100 = øre
|Simbol unitate minoră
|øre
|Conversie de top NOK
|NOK la USD
|Grafic de top NOK
|Grafic NOK la USD
Profil Krona norwegiană
|Monede
|Freq used: kr1, kr5, kr10, kr20
|Bancnote
|Freq used: kr50, kr100, kr200, kr500, kr1000
|Banca centrală
|Norges Bank
|Utilizatori
Norvegia, Insula Bouvet, Svalbard, Jan Mayen, Teritoriul Regina Maud, Insula Petru I
