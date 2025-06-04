MXN - Peso mexican
Peso mexican este moneda Mexic. Clasamentele noastre valutare arată că cel mai popular curs de schimb pentru Peso mexican este cursul de la MXN la USD. Codul valutar pentru Mexico Peso este MXN, iar simbolul valutar este $. Mai jos, veți găsi cursurile Peso mexican și un convertor valutar.
As one of the oldest currencies in North America, the original Mexican Peso followed the design of the Spanish silver dollar and eight-piece. It was an official legal tender in both USA (until 1857) and Canada (until 1854). The Peso was the descendant of the original eight pieces that the Spanish government had issued in Mexico, which Mexico continued to use as currency after independence. Originally a stable and safe currency, it helped inspire the design of the American Dollar, which was released at par with the Mexican Peso. In 1993, after several years of inflation and devaluation, the Bank of Mexico changed its monetary policies and introduced a new currency called the Nuevo Peso (New Peso). The value changed with 1,000 old Pesos becoming one Nuevo Peso. In 1996, the term 'Nuevo' was dropped, and it is now simply referred to as the Mexican Peso (MXN).
Statistici Peso mexican
|Nume
|Peso mexican
|Simbol
|$
|Unitate minoră
|1/100 = Cent
|Simbol unitate minoră
|Cent
|Conversie de top MXN
|MXN la USD
|Grafic de top MXN
|Grafic MXN la USD
Profil Peso mexican
|Porecle
|lana, varos, plata, bolas, lucas, feria, billete, pachocha, billullos, villancicos, villanos, del águila, morlacos, papiros, Marmaja
|Monede
|Freq used: Cent50, $1, $2, $5, $10
Rarely used: Cent5, Cent10, Cent20, $20, $50, $100
|Bancnote
|Freq used: $20, $50, $100, $200, $500, $1000
|Banca centrală
|Bank of Mexico
|Utilizatori
Mexic
