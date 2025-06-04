HKD - Dolarul din Hong Kong
Dolarul din Hong Kong este moneda Hong Kong. Clasamentele noastre valutare arată că cel mai popular curs de schimb pentru Dolarul din Hong Kong este cursul de la HKD la USD. Codul valutar pentru Hong Kong Dollar este HKD, iar simbolul valutar este $. Mai jos, veți găsi cursurile Dolarul din Hong Kong și un convertor valutar.
During the 19th century, Hong Kong used a variety of foreign currencies such as Indian Rupees, Spanish Dollars, Mexican Pesos, and Chinese coins for daily transactions. As a British colony, an attempt to standardize the currency system was made in 1825 by introducing Sterling coins. This currency, however, proved to be unpopular and foreign coins continued to circulate.
In 1863, London's Royal Mint began issuing Hong Kong Dollar coins. By 1935, Hong Kong was the only country left on the silver standard. During Japanese occupation the Dollar was temporarily suspended, replaced by the Japanese Military Yen. In 1945, the Hong Kong was re-issued, pegged to the British Pound at a rate of 16 HKD to 1 GBP. In 1972, the Hong Kong Dollar re-pegged to the US Dollar, with the rate changing multiple times over the next few decades. Currently, the HKD operates on a linked exchange rate regime.
Statistici Dolarul din Hong Kong
|Nume
|Dolarul din Hong Kong
|Simbol
|HK$
|Unitate minoră
|1/100 = Cent
|Simbol unitate minoră
|Cent
|Conversie de top HKD
|HKD la USD
|Grafic de top HKD
|Grafic HKD la USD
Profil Dolarul din Hong Kong
|Bancnote
|Freq used: HK$10, HK$20, HK$50, HK$100, HK$500, HK$1000
|Banca centrală
|Hong Kong Monetary Authority
|Utilizatori
Hong Kong
Hong Kong
