EGP - Lira egipteană

Lira egipteană este moneda Egipt. Clasamentele noastre valutare arată că cel mai popular curs de schimb pentru Lira egipteană este cursul de la EGP la USD. Codul valutar pentru Egypt Pound este EGP, iar simbolul valutar este £. Mai jos, veți găsi cursurile Lira egipteană și un convertor valutar.

Before the 19th century, locally minted coins were used in Egypt due to the absence of an official currency in the country. In 1834, a parliamentary bill issued a new currency based on a bimetallic system made up of gold and silver. This bill was executed in 1836 and the Egyptian Pound replaced the Egyptian Piastre, which had been used since Egypt was a part of the Ottoman Empire. In 1885, the bimetallic standard was replaced with the single gold standard due to fluctuations in the value of silver.

In 1898, the National Bank of Egypt was formed, and began issuing the first banknotes a year later. These notes were convertible into gold until 1914, when the Egyptian Pound adopted a fixed exchange rate to the British Pound. In 1961, the Central Bank of Egypt was formed and was given the responsibility to manage and control the national currency. A year later, Egypt left the Sterling Area and pegged its value to the US Dollar until 1989. Today, the Egyptian Pound's exchange rate fluctuates while being closely managed by the central bank.

Statistici Lira egipteană

NumeLira egipteană
Simbol£
Unitate minoră1/100 = Piastre
Simbol unitate minorăPt
Conversie de top EGPEGP la USD
Grafic de top EGPGrafic EGP la USD

Profil Lira egipteană

MonedeFreq used: Pt1, Pt5, Pt10, Pt20, Pt25, Pt50, £1
BancnoteFreq used: Pt5, Pt10, Pt25, Pt50, £1, £5, £10, £20, £50, £100, £200
Banca centralăCentral Bank of Egypt
Utilizatori
Egipt, Fâșia Gaza

Cursuri valutare în timp real

MonedăCursVariație
EUR / USD1.15950
GBP / EUR1.14170
USD / JPY156.455
GBP / USD1.32380
USD / CHF0.804191
USD / CAD1.40378
EUR / JPY181.410
AUD / USD0.652004

Ratele băncilor centrale

ValutăRata dobânzii
JPY0.50%
CHF0.00%
EUR2.15%
USD4.25%
CAD2.50%
AUD3.60%
NZD3.00%
GBP4.00%