EGP - Lira egipteană
Lira egipteană este moneda Egipt. Clasamentele noastre valutare arată că cel mai popular curs de schimb pentru Lira egipteană este cursul de la EGP la USD. Codul valutar pentru Egypt Pound este EGP, iar simbolul valutar este £. Mai jos, veți găsi cursurile Lira egipteană și un convertor valutar.
Before the 19th century, locally minted coins were used in Egypt due to the absence of an official currency in the country. In 1834, a parliamentary bill issued a new currency based on a bimetallic system made up of gold and silver. This bill was executed in 1836 and the Egyptian Pound replaced the Egyptian Piastre, which had been used since Egypt was a part of the Ottoman Empire. In 1885, the bimetallic standard was replaced with the single gold standard due to fluctuations in the value of silver.
In 1898, the National Bank of Egypt was formed, and began issuing the first banknotes a year later. These notes were convertible into gold until 1914, when the Egyptian Pound adopted a fixed exchange rate to the British Pound. In 1961, the Central Bank of Egypt was formed and was given the responsibility to manage and control the national currency. A year later, Egypt left the Sterling Area and pegged its value to the US Dollar until 1989. Today, the Egyptian Pound's exchange rate fluctuates while being closely managed by the central bank.
Statistici Lira egipteană
|Nume
|Lira egipteană
|Simbol
|£
|Unitate minoră
|1/100 = Piastre
|Simbol unitate minoră
|Pt
|Conversie de top EGP
|EGP la USD
|Grafic de top EGP
|Grafic EGP la USD
Profil Lira egipteană
|Monede
|Freq used: Pt1, Pt5, Pt10, Pt20, Pt25, Pt50, £1
|Bancnote
|Freq used: Pt5, Pt10, Pt25, Pt50, £1, £5, £10, £20, £50, £100, £200
|Banca centrală
|Central Bank of Egypt
|Utilizatori
Egipt, Fâșia Gaza
Egipt, Fâșia Gaza
De ce sunteți interesat de EGP?
Vreau să...Trimit un transfer de bani ieftin în Statele UniteTrimit un transfer de bani ieftin în Regatul UnitTrimit un transfer de bani ieftin în CanadaTrimit un transfer de bani ieftin în AustraliaTrimit un transfer de bani ieftin în Noua ZeelandăMă abonez la actualizările prin e-mail pentru EGPObțin cursurile EGP pe telefonul meuObțin un API de date valutare EGP pentru afacerea mea