AED - Dirhamul Emiratelor
Dirhamul Emiratelor este moneda Emiratele Arabe Unite. Clasamentele noastre valutare arată că cel mai popular curs de schimb pentru Dirhamul Emiratelor este cursul de la AED la USD. Codul valutar pentru United Arab Emirates Dirham este AED, iar simbolul valutar este د.إ. Mai jos, veți găsi cursurile Dirhamul Emiratelor și un convertor valutar.
In the early 20th century, the United Arab Emirates began using British Sovereign gold coins and Maria Theresa Thalers; other currencies, such as the Indian Rupee, also circulated within the country. In 1959, they adopted the Persian Gulf Rupee, issued by the central bank of India, at a value equal to the Indian Rupee.
The Indian Rupee devaluation of 1966 directly affected the value of the Gulf Rupee, so the UAE responded by introducing its own currency. They adopted the Saudi Riyal as an interim currency and that same year, they replaced it with the Qatar and Dubai Riyal at par. All the emirates - with the exception of Abu Dhabi, which used the Bahrain Dinar - used the Qatar and Dubai Riyal until 1973, when the United Arab Emirates Dirham was established. In 1978, the Dirham adopted a fixed exchange rate to the International Monetary Fund's special drawing rights. It was then re-pegged to the US Dollar in 1997 at a rate of 1 USD to 3.6725 AED.
Statistici Dirhamul Emiratelor
|Nume
|Dirhamul Emiratelor
|Simbol
|د.إ
|Unitate minoră
|1/100 = fils
|Simbol unitate minoră
|فلس
|Conversie de top AED
|AED la USD
|Grafic de top AED
|Grafic AED la USD
Profil Dirhamul Emiratelor
|Monede
|Freq used: فلس50, د.إ1
Rarely used: فلس25
|Bancnote
|Freq used: د.إ5, د.إ10, د.إ20, د.إ50, د.إ100, د.إ200, د.إ500
Rarely used: د.إ1000
|Banca centrală
|Central Bank of the UAE
|Utilizatori
Emiratele Arabe Unite
Emiratele Arabe Unite
De ce sunteți interesat de AED?
Vreau să...Trimit un transfer de bani ieftin în Statele UniteTrimit un transfer de bani ieftin în Regatul UnitTrimit un transfer de bani ieftin în CanadaTrimit un transfer de bani ieftin în AustraliaTrimit un transfer de bani ieftin în Noua ZeelandăMă abonez la actualizările prin e-mail pentru AEDObțin cursurile AED pe telefonul meuObțin un API de date valutare AED pentru afacerea mea