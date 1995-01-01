mzn
MZN - Metical moçambicano

The Metical moçambicano is the currency of Moçambique. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Metical moçambicano exchange rate is the MZN to USD rate. The currency code for Mozambique Metical is MZN, and the currency symbol is MT. Below, you'll find Metical moçambicano rates and a currency converter.

Metical moçambicano Stats

NameMetical moçambicano
SymbolMT
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbolCentavo
Top MZN conversionMZN to USD
Top MZN chartMZN to USD chart

Metical moçambicano Profile

CoinsFreq used: Centavo5, Centavo10, Centavo50, MT1, MT2, MT5, MT10
Bank notesFreq used: MT20, MT50, MT100, MT200, MT500, MT1000
Central bankBanco de Moçambique
Users
Moçambique

