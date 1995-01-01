mzn
MZN - Mozambican Metical

The Mozambican Metical is the currency of Mozambique. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mozambican Metical exchange rate is the MZN to USD rate. The currency code for Meticais is MZN, and the currency symbol is MT. Below, you'll find Mozambican Metical rates and a currency converter.

Mozambican Metical Stats

NameMozambican Metical
SymbolMT
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbolCentavo
Mozambican Metical Profile

CoinsFreq used: Centavo5, Centavo10, Centavo50, MT1, MT2, MT5, MT10
Bank notesFreq used: MT20, MT50, MT100, MT200, MT500, MT1000
Central bankBanco de Moçambique
Users
Mozambique

