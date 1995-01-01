mzn
MZN - Mozambikaanse metical

The Mozambikaanse metical is the currency of Mozambique. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mozambikaanse metical exchange rate is the MZN to USD rate. The currency code for Mozambique Metical is MZN, and the currency symbol is MT. Below, you'll find Mozambikaanse metical rates and a currency converter.

Mozambikaanse metical Stats

NameMozambikaanse metical
SymbolMT
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbolCentavo
Top MZN conversionMZN to USD
Top MZN chartMZN to USD chart

Mozambikaanse metical Profile

CoinsFreq used: Centavo5, Centavo10, Centavo50, MT1, MT2, MT5, MT10
Bank notesFreq used: MT20, MT50, MT100, MT200, MT500, MT1000
Central bankBanco de Moçambique
Users
Mozambique

