mzn
MZN - モザンビークメティカル

The モザンビークメティカル is the currency of モザンビーク. Our currency rankings show that the most popular モザンビークメティカル exchange rate is the MZN to USD rate. The currency code for Mozambique Metical is MZN, and the currency symbol is MT. Below, you'll find モザンビークメティカル rates and a currency converter.

モザンビークメティカル Stats

Nameモザンビークメティカル
SymbolMT
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbolCentavo
Top MZN conversionMZN to USD
Top MZN chartMZN to USD chart

モザンビークメティカル Profile

CoinsFreq used: Centavo5, Centavo10, Centavo50, MT1, MT2, MT5, MT10
Bank notesFreq used: MT20, MT50, MT100, MT200, MT500, MT1000
Central bankBanco de Moçambique
Users
モザンビーク

ライブ通貨レート

通貨レート変更
EUR / USD1.07481
GBP / EUR1.18063
USD / JPY161.438
GBP / USD1.26895
USD / CHF0.903769
USD / CAD1.36740
EUR / JPY173.514
AUD / USD0.666995

中央銀行レート

通貨Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%