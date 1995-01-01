MZN - المتكال الموزمبيقي

The المتكال الموزمبيقي is the currency of موزمبيق. Our currency rankings show that the most popular المتكال الموزمبيقي exchange rate is the MZN to USD rate. The currency code for Mozambique Metical is MZN , and the currency symbol is MT. Below, you'll find المتكال الموزمبيقي rates and a currency converter.