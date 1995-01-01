mzn
MZN - المتكال الموزمبيقي

The المتكال الموزمبيقي is the currency of موزمبيق. Our currency rankings show that the most popular المتكال الموزمبيقي exchange rate is the MZN to USD rate. The currency code for Mozambique Metical is MZN, and the currency symbol is MT. Below, you'll find المتكال الموزمبيقي rates and a currency converter.

المتكال الموزمبيقي Stats

Nameالمتكال الموزمبيقي
SymbolMT
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbolCentavo
Top MZN conversionMZN to USD
Top MZN chartMZN to USD chart

المتكال الموزمبيقي Profile

CoinsFreq used: Centavo5, Centavo10, Centavo50, MT1, MT2, MT5, MT10
Bank notesFreq used: MT20, MT50, MT100, MT200, MT500, MT1000
Central bankBanco de Moçambique
Users
موزمبيق

