MZN - المتكال الموزمبيقي

The المتكال الموزمبيقي is the currency of موزمبيق. Our currency rankings show that the most popular المتكال الموزمبيقي exchange rate is the MZN to USD rate. The currency code for Mozambique Metical is MZN, and the currency symbol is MT. Below, you'll find المتكال الموزمبيقي rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|المتكال الموزمبيقي
|Symbol
|MT
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Centavo
|Minor unit symbol
|Centavo
|Top MZN conversion
|MZN to USD
|Top MZN chart
|MZN to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Centavo5, Centavo10, Centavo50, MT1, MT2, MT5, MT10
|Bank notes
|Freq used: MT20, MT50, MT100, MT200, MT500, MT1000
|Central bank
|Banco de Moçambique
|Users
موزمبيق
