mzn
MZN - Metical mozambicain

The Metical mozambicain is the currency of Mozambique. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Metical mozambicain exchange rate is the MZN to USD rate. The currency code for Mozambique Metical is MZN, and the currency symbol is MT. Below, you'll find Metical mozambicain rates and a currency converter.

Metical mozambicain Stats

NameMetical mozambicain
SymbolMT
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbolCentavo
Top MZN conversionMZN to USD
Top MZN chartMZN to USD chart

Metical mozambicain Profile

CoinsFreq used: Centavo5, Centavo10, Centavo50, MT1, MT2, MT5, MT10
Bank notesFreq used: MT20, MT50, MT100, MT200, MT500, MT1000
Central bankBanco de Moçambique
Users
Mozambique

