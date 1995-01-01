MZN - Metical mozambicain

The Metical mozambicain is the currency of Mozambique. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Metical mozambicain exchange rate is the MZN to USD rate. The currency code for Mozambique Metical is MZN, and the currency symbol is MT. Below, you'll find Metical mozambicain rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Metical mozambicain
|Symbol
|MT
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Centavo
|Minor unit symbol
|Centavo
|Top MZN conversion
|MZN to USD
|Top MZN chart
|MZN to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Centavo5, Centavo10, Centavo50, MT1, MT2, MT5, MT10
|Bank notes
|Freq used: MT20, MT50, MT100, MT200, MT500, MT1000
|Central bank
|Banco de Moçambique
|Users
Mozambique
