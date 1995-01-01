MZN - Mosambik-Metical

The Mosambik-Metical is the currency of Mosambik. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mosambik-Metical exchange rate is the MZN to USD rate. The currency code for Mozambique Metical is MZN, and the currency symbol is MT. Below, you'll find Mosambik-Metical rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Mosambik-Metical
|Symbol
|MT
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Centavo
|Minor unit symbol
|Centavo
|Top MZN conversion
|MZN to USD
|Top MZN chart
|MZN to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Centavo5, Centavo10, Centavo50, MT1, MT2, MT5, MT10
|Bank notes
|Freq used: MT20, MT50, MT100, MT200, MT500, MT1000
|Central bank
|Banco de Moçambique
|Users
Mosambik
