MZN - Mosambik-Metical

The Mosambik-Metical is the currency of Mosambik. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mosambik-Metical exchange rate is the MZN to USD rate. The currency code for Mozambique Metical is MZN, and the currency symbol is MT. Below, you'll find Mosambik-Metical rates and a currency converter.

Mosambik-Metical Stats

NameMosambik-Metical
SymbolMT
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbolCentavo
Top MZN conversionMZN to USD
Top MZN chartMZN to USD chart

Mosambik-Metical Profile

CoinsFreq used: Centavo5, Centavo10, Centavo50, MT1, MT2, MT5, MT10
Bank notesFreq used: MT20, MT50, MT100, MT200, MT500, MT1000
Central bankBanco de Moçambique
Users
Mosambik

