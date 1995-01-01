mzn
MZN - Metical mozambiqueño

The Metical mozambiqueño is the currency of Mozambique. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Metical mozambiqueño exchange rate is the MZN to USD rate. The currency code for Mozambique Metical is MZN, and the currency symbol is MT. Below, you'll find Metical mozambiqueño rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Metical mozambiqueño Stats

NameMetical mozambiqueño
SymbolMT
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbolCentavo
Top MZN conversionMZN to USD
Top MZN chartMZN to USD chart

Metical mozambiqueño Profile

CoinsFreq used: Centavo5, Centavo10, Centavo50, MT1, MT2, MT5, MT10
Bank notesFreq used: MT20, MT50, MT100, MT200, MT500, MT1000
Central bankBanco de Moçambique
Users
Mozambique

Why are you interested in MZN?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to MZN email updatesGet MZN rates on my phoneGet a MZN currency data API for my business

Tipos de divisa en tiempo real

DivisaTipoCambiar
EUR / USD1,07462
GBP / EUR1,18030
USD / JPY161,409
GBP / USD1,26837
USD / CHF0,903574
USD / CAD1,36778
EUR / JPY173,453
AUD / USD0,666672

Tipos de cambio del Banco Central

DivisaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %