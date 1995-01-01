mzn
MZN - Mocambique metical

The Mocambique metical is the currency of Moçambique. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mocambique metical exchange rate is the MZN to USD rate. The currency code for Mozambique Metical is MZN, and the currency symbol is MT. Below, you'll find Mocambique metical rates and a currency converter.

Mocambique metical Stats

NameMocambique metical
SymbolMT
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbolCentavo
Top MZN conversionMZN to USD
Top MZN chartMZN to USD chart

Mocambique metical Profile

CoinsFreq used: Centavo5, Centavo10, Centavo50, MT1, MT2, MT5, MT10
Bank notesFreq used: MT20, MT50, MT100, MT200, MT500, MT1000
Central bankBanco de Moçambique
Users
Moçambique

