MZN - Metical mozambicano

The Metical mozambicano is the currency of Mozambico. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Metical mozambicano exchange rate is the MZN to USD rate. The currency code for Mozambique Metical is MZN, and the currency symbol is MT. Below, you'll find Metical mozambicano rates and a currency converter.

Metical mozambicano Stats

NameMetical mozambicano
SymbolMT
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbolCentavo
Top MZN conversionMZN to USD
Top MZN chartMZN to USD chart

Metical mozambicano Profile

CoinsFreq used: Centavo5, Centavo10, Centavo50, MT1, MT2, MT5, MT10
Bank notesFreq used: MT20, MT50, MT100, MT200, MT500, MT1000
Central bankBanco de Moçambique
Users
Mozambico

