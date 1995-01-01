MZN - 莫桑比克梅蒂卡尔

The 莫桑比克梅蒂卡尔 is the currency of 莫桑比克. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 莫桑比克梅蒂卡尔 exchange rate is the MZN to USD rate. The currency code for Mozambique Metical is MZN , and the currency symbol is MT. Below, you'll find 莫桑比克梅蒂卡尔 rates and a currency converter.