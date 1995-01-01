mzn
MZN - 莫桑比克梅蒂卡爾

The 莫桑比克梅蒂卡爾 is the currency of 莫桑比克. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 莫桑比克梅蒂卡爾 exchange rate is the MZN to USD rate. The currency code for Mozambique Metical is MZN, and the currency symbol is MT. Below, you'll find 莫桑比克梅蒂卡爾 rates and a currency converter.

莫桑比克梅蒂卡爾 Stats

Name莫桑比克梅蒂卡爾
SymbolMT
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbolCentavo
Top MZN conversionMZN to USD
Top MZN chartMZN to USD chart

莫桑比克梅蒂卡爾 Profile

CoinsFreq used: Centavo5, Centavo10, Centavo50, MT1, MT2, MT5, MT10
Bank notesFreq used: MT20, MT50, MT100, MT200, MT500, MT1000
Central bankBanco de Moçambique
Users
莫桑比克

