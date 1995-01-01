MZN - 莫桑比克梅蒂卡爾

The 莫桑比克梅蒂卡爾 is the currency of 莫桑比克. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 莫桑比克梅蒂卡爾 exchange rate is the MZN to USD rate. The currency code for Mozambique Metical is MZN, and the currency symbol is MT. Below, you'll find 莫桑比克梅蒂卡爾 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|莫桑比克梅蒂卡爾
|Symbol
|MT
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Centavo
|Minor unit symbol
|Centavo
|Top MZN conversion
|MZN to USD
|Top MZN chart
|MZN to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Centavo5, Centavo10, Centavo50, MT1, MT2, MT5, MT10
|Bank notes
|Freq used: MT20, MT50, MT100, MT200, MT500, MT1000
|Central bank
|Banco de Moçambique
|Users
莫桑比克
