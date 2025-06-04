ZWD - Zimbabwean Dollar

Zimbabwean Dollar jest walutą Zimbabwe. Nasze rankingi walut pokazują, że najpopularniejszym kursem wymiany Zimbabwean Dollar jest kurs z ZWD na USD. Kod waluty dla Zimbabwe Dollar to ZWD , a symbolem waluty jest Z$. Poniżej znajdziesz kursy Zimbabwean Dollar i przelicznik walut.

Notice: This Zimbabwe dollar (ZWD) has been suspended indefinitely.