ZWD - Zimbabwean Dollar

Zimbabwean Dollar jest walutą Zimbabwe. Nasze rankingi walut pokazują, że najpopularniejszym kursem wymiany Zimbabwean Dollar jest kurs z ZWD na USD. Kod waluty dla Zimbabwe Dollar to ZWD, a symbolem waluty jest Z$. Poniżej znajdziesz kursy Zimbabwean Dollar i przelicznik walut.

Notice: This Zimbabwe dollar (ZWD) has been suspended indefinitely.

ZWDdolar Zimbabwe (przestarzałe)

In January 2009, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe permitted the use of foreign currency in Zimbabwe in response to an economic decline that caused inflation levels of 5 billion percent. By April 2009, the Zimbabwe dollar was suspended indefinitely. The government has adopted a multiple currency framework which includes the Australian Dollar, Botswana Pula, British Sterling Pound, Chinese Yuan, Euro, Japanese Yen, Indian Rupee, South African Rand, and United States Dollar. For more information, read the BBC's "Zimbabwe's multi-currency confusion".

Statystyki Zimbabwean Dollar

NazwaZimbabwean Dollar
SymbolZ$
Mniejsza jednostka1/100 = Cent
Symbol mniejszej jednostkiCent
Najlepsza konwersja ZWDZWD na USD
Najlepszy wykres ZWDWykres ZWD na USD

Profil Zimbabwean Dollar

BanknotyFreq used: Z$1, Z$5, Z$10, Z$20, Z$50, Z$100, Z$500
Bank centralnyReserve Bank of Zimbabwe
Użytkownicy
Zimbabwe

