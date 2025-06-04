ZWD - Zimbabwean Dollar
Zimbabwean Dollar jest walutą Zimbabwe. Nasze rankingi walut pokazują, że najpopularniejszym kursem wymiany Zimbabwean Dollar jest kurs z ZWD na USD. Kod waluty dla Zimbabwe Dollar to ZWD, a symbolem waluty jest Z$. Poniżej znajdziesz kursy Zimbabwean Dollar i przelicznik walut.
Notice: This Zimbabwe dollar (ZWD) has been suspended indefinitely.
In January 2009, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe permitted the use of foreign currency in Zimbabwe in response to an economic decline that caused inflation levels of 5 billion percent. By April 2009, the Zimbabwe dollar was suspended indefinitely. The government has adopted a multiple currency framework which includes the Australian Dollar, Botswana Pula, British Sterling Pound, Chinese Yuan, Euro, Japanese Yen, Indian Rupee, South African Rand, and United States Dollar. For more information, read the BBC's "Zimbabwe's multi-currency confusion".
Statystyki Zimbabwean Dollar
|Nazwa
|Zimbabwean Dollar
|Symbol
|Z$
|Mniejsza jednostka
|1/100 = Cent
|Symbol mniejszej jednostki
|Cent
|Najlepsza konwersja ZWD
|ZWD na USD
|Najlepszy wykres ZWD
|Wykres ZWD na USD
Profil Zimbabwean Dollar
|Banknoty
|Freq used: Z$1, Z$5, Z$10, Z$20, Z$50, Z$100, Z$500
|Bank centralny
|Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe
|Użytkownicy
Zimbabwe
