VEF - Venezuelan Bolívar

Venezuelan Bolívar jest walutą Venezuela. Nasze rankingi walut pokazują, że najpopularniejszym kursem wymiany Venezuelan Bolívar jest kurs z VEF na USD. Kod waluty dla Venezuela Bolívar to VEF, a symbolem waluty jest Bs. Poniżej znajdziesz kursy Venezuelan Bolívar i przelicznik walut.

Notice: The Bolivar Fuerte has two official rates.

VEFbolivar wenezuelski (przestarzałe)

On May 2017, the government of Venezuela changed their multi-tier Venezuelan official exchange rate system, as announced by the government on March 2016.

"Essential" goods are exchanged at a fixed mid-market rate of 9.9875 VEF/USD. This rate is called the “DIPRO”. The Venezuelan government decides what "essential" goods qualify for this rate. They include imports for sectors related to food and medicine but also some oil sector companies.

Imports designated by the government as "non-essential" are subjected to a new system called “DICOM”, where the rate is intended to vary over time. On November 7th, 2017, the mid-market rate of the DICOM system was 3,340.819 VEF/USD. DICOM rates are published by the Venezuelan central bank under TIPO DE CAMBIO here: http://www.bcv.org.ve/ or here: https://www.dicom.gob.ve/

Due to the high rate of inflation in Venezuela over the last few years, there is a high demand in the market for US Dollars (USD). However, official access to US Dollars in Venezuela is limited, which has resulted in a third (unofficial) black market exchange rate valued at around 40,000 VEF/USD (November 2017). The black-market rate has increased rapidly over the last year (January 2016: 833, June 2016: 997, January 2017: 3164, June 2017: 6112).

The situation in Venezuela is evolving rapidly, and XE only carries the DIPRO rate on the website and in our apps.

Statystyki Venezuelan Bolívar

NazwaVenezuelan Bolívar
SymbolBs.
Mniejsza jednostka1/100 = céntimo
Symbol mniejszej jednostki¢
Najlepsza konwersja VEFVEF na USD
Najlepszy wykres VEFWykres VEF na USD

Profil Venezuelan Bolívar

Przezwiskabolo(s), luca(s)
MonetyFreq used: 10¢, 25¢, 50¢, Bs.1
Rarely used: 5¢, 1¢, 12.5¢
BanknotyFreq used: Bs.2, Bs.5, Bs.10, Bs.20, Bs.50, Bs.100
Bank centralnyBanco Central de Venezuela
Użytkownicy
Venezuela

